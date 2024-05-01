Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An alert published by the MET Officer earlier today warns that water in both rifes is still high after last weekend’s rain and, although levels are currently stable, minor flood effects might continue to impact fields near Shripney Lane and the A259, as well as parts of the car park at Tescos and the land around the caravans at Riverside Caravan Centre.

With rain possible this evening and, potentially, tomorrow, it’s believed the water level could rise across the rifes, exacerbating the existing issues, and potentially affecting properties on Lake Lane, Marshall Close, and Barnham Road. Flooding might also affect Durban Road, in Bersted, from 11am tomorrow onwards.

"Flood protection products are recommended to be installed in Barnham, if you have them,” the alert says. “We are clearing grilles through Barnham, including at the Trading Post and our pumps at Felpham are running to reduce flood risk.”

Flooding in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis

The alert comes alongside a yellow weather warning for the south of the UK, effective from 11pm tonight. As part of the notice, the MET office has warned that “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”