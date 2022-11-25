Flood warnings continue in Bognor Regis, but water levels expected to drop

The Aldingbourne Rife remains high in Bognor Regis after twice the average monthly rainfall in November, but a government flood update said it is now slowly falling.

Flooding will continue to affect fields near Shripney Lane and the A259, parts of the car park at Tesco and land around caravans at Riverside Caravan Centre and Rowan Park Carvan Park.

Some roads, including Shripney Lane itself, may continue to be impassable, a government spokesperson said, and motorists are still being asked to avoid roads most prone to flooding.

Minimal impacts are expected in Barnham, which is forecast to remain mostly dry, and river levels should fall throughout Saturday.

Tesco’s car park in Bognor Regis has been left under water after more flooding over the weekend.

Even so, heavy rain – up to 50mm – is expected from 8pm on Saturday evening and river levels are expected to rise yet again on both the Barnham and Aldingbourne Rifes, possibly even higher than the peak reached last week.

A government spokesperson said: “We continue to monitor the situation and routinely clear grilles through Barnham, including at the Trading Post and our pumps at Felpham are running to reduce flood risk”

