Flooding affects Crawley amid Met Office warnings of wind and rain
Flooding is affecting areas in Crawley amid Met Office warnings today (January 27).
Teams from West Sussex Highways are currently working at Ifield subway in Crawley where both access and exit areas are flooded.
Gatwick Road is also flooded from the airport roundabout to Radford road roundabout.
There is currently a Met Office yellow warning for wind and rain in Crawley.
