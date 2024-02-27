The section of Bexhill Road is expected to be closed to traffic until the end of tomorrow (Wednesday, February 28).

The road, which is the main route between Hastings and Bexhill, is closed between Filsham Road and Harley Shute Road.

Yesterday (Monday, February 26), East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) was at the scene with firefighters helping motorists who had become trapped in the flood water.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.49pm on February 26 to a person stuck in a vehicle in water on Bexhill Road, Hastings. Crews from Bexhill and Seaford were in attendance.

“One vehicle and one occupant were moved to a place of safety. Crews also assisted with diverting traffic. There were no reports of any casualties.”

The flooding has also affected community arts group, W.Ave Arts, which has premises in Bexhill Road.

They said: “Water is coming up through the drain that leads from Hollington Stream, which goes under our building and leads to the sea. This is the worst we have ever seen it.”

On its website, Stagecoach said a number of its routes will be diverted while the section of road remains closed.

It said: “Bexhill Road is closed until the close of service on Wednesday 28th February due to flooding. As a result of this road closure buses will be diverted as follows.

“Services 70, 98 and 99 towards Bexhill will divert via Filsham Road, Gresham Way, Fern Road, Fernside Avenue and Harley Shute Road resuming normal line of route from the stop adjacent to Aldi.

“Services 70, 98 and 99 towards Hastings will divert via Harley Shute Road, Fernside Avenue, Fern Road, Gresham Way and Filsham Road resuming normal line of route from the stop opposite Cinque Ports Way.

“We regret any inconvenience caused as a result of this road closure which is beyond our control, Please follow @StagecoachSE on X for regular service updates.”

