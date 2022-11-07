Edit Account-Sign Out
Flooding in Chichester: Pictures show parts of city submerged due to heavy rainfall.

After a week of heavy rainfall, many parts of the city have been submerged in water.

By Sam Pole
6 hours ago
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 11:00am

The flooding comes after major rainfall in both the city and the county over the past couple of days.

Flood warnings have been issued by the Met Office for both Sussex and the rest of the South East.

Heavy rain and thundery showers are expected to continue in Chichester until Friday, November 11.

Here are eight pictures of the flooding throughout the city.

Photo: Andrew Berriman

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Photo: Andrew Berriman

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

