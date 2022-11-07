Flooding in Chichester: Pictures show parts of city submerged due to heavy rainfall
After a week of heavy rainfall, many parts of the city have been submerged in water.
By Sam Pole
6 hours ago
Updated
7th Nov 2022, 11:00am
The flooding comes after major rainfall in both the city and the county over the past couple of days.
Flood warnings have been issued by the Met Office for both Sussex and the rest of the South East.
Heavy rain and thundery showers are expected to continue in Chichester until Friday, November 11.
Here are eight pictures of the flooding throughout the city.
