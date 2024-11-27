Floods close roads in Bognor Regis amid Yellow Weather Warning
Silverstone Avenue and Fish Lane, are among roads all over Sussex closed due to flooding, with the county council urging motorists to drive cautiously, seek alternative routes, and check online for more updates.
It comes after large parts of West Sussex were hit by heavy rainfall last night, with a yellow weather warning in place until 12pm today.
A spokesperson for the MET office said rain will soon be clearing in the far south east, with ongoing travel disruption easing into the afternoon.
"Rain is now clearing the far southeast of the UK, with a few heavy bursts possible before clearing completely by this afternoon," they said.
"Some ongoing low-level impacts are likely over the next couple of hours. A further five to eight millimetres is likely in a few places within the warning area, on top of the 20-40mm which fell overnight, before clearing this afternoon.
"Some disruption, particularly to travel, has been reported overnight and this morning, and will likely continue for a little while although new impacts from rainfall are unlikely.”
The Met Office had previously warned residents in Sussex and Surrey on Tuesday that spells of rain, heavy in places, were ‘likely to lead to some disruption’ on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.