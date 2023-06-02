Flower festival held at Pevensey church in fundraiser for Eastbourne RNLI
A flower festival was held at a church in Pevensey Pay in a fundraiser for Eastbourne’s RNLI.
By Sam Pole
St Nicolas Church Pevensey Bay held a flower festival over the Bank Holiday Weekend and the theme, organised by Eastbourne RNLI’s fundraiser Tina Fennimore, was "Eastbourne RNLI in Flowers"
The church was adorned with flags from the RNLI as well as many different types of flowers.
Also there to show support were Volunteers from the RNLI’s Water Safety Team and a special appearance by Stormy Stan.
