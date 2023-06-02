Edit Account-Sign Out
Flower festival held at Pevensey church in fundraiser for Eastbourne RNLI

A flower festival was held at a church in Pevensey Pay in a fundraiser for Eastbourne’s RNLI.
By Sam Pole
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 13:57 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:00 BST

St Nicolas Church Pevensey Bay held a flower festival over the Bank Holiday Weekend and the theme, organised by Eastbourne RNLI’s fundraiser Tina Fennimore, was "Eastbourne RNLI in Flowers"

The church was adorned with flags from the RNLI as well as many different types of flowers.

Also there to show support were Volunteers from the RNLI’s Water Safety Team and a special appearance by Stormy Stan.

1. 347392551_3162631170702373_4349769926617177901_n.jpg

A flower festival was held at a church in Pevensey Pay in a fundraiser for Eastbourne’s RNLI. Photo: Eastbourne RNLI

2. 347256951_196986506632844_3342264051242630193_n.jpg

A flower festival was held at a church in Pevensey Pay in a fundraiser for Eastbourne’s RNLI. Photo: Eastbourne RNLI

3. 348617473_786333836363776_7987657659680534945_n.jpg

A flower festival was held at a church in Pevensey Pay in a fundraiser for Eastbourne’s RNLI. Photo: Eastbourne RNLI

4. 347627381_236693632394775_6131594202405304337_n.jpg

A flower festival was held at a church in Pevensey Pay in a fundraiser for Eastbourne’s RNLI. Photo: Eastbourne RNLI

