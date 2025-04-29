Sussex Police reported on Friday (April 25) that the ‘body of a unidentified man’ was found close to the RNLI Littlehampton Lifeboat station on Thursday.

It came after a number of public appeals were made, as part of the search for missing Nathan Limbachia.

Flowers, candles, balloons and photos of Nathan have since been placed alongside the harbour in Littlehampton.

An update from Sussex Police on Tuesday, April 29 read: “We are sorry to confirm that the body of a man found in the sea at Littlehampton on Thursday has been confirmed as 33-year-old Nathan Limbachia.

“Our thoughts are with Nathan’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Nathan’s death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, and our officers will now continue their enquiries on behalf of the coroner.”

