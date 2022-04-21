Foals at The Brighton Centre: Preview

Foals will be playing the Brighton Centre next Wednesday (April 27) – as part of their LIFE IS YOURS tour.

The tour is named after the band's seventh LP, which is due out on June 17.

The Oxford three-piece said they wanted to find a new way to express ourselves after 'throes of last winter'.

Foals: Lead singer Yannis Philippakis, Drummer Jack Bevan and rhythm guitarist Jimmy Smith

Foals said in a statement: "We wanted to refocus and do something that shared a DNA throughout the songs: a physicality, a danceability, an ode to nights out. We can’t wait to share LIFE IS YOURS with you."

The band kicked off their 15-date UK tour in the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on Wednesday, April 20.

The group will be playing four sold out shows at the Olympia London and round off the tour at the 8,000 capacity Castlefield Bowl, as well as performing at Glastonbury and Latitude Festival later this summer.

Those attending the Brighton Centre show can expect to hear tunes from across the entire Foals back catalogue - My Number, What Went Down and Two Steps Twice make it onto the setlist as well as songs from the latest record.

Psychedelic indie band Goat Girl have been announced as support for the show.

Tickets for the Brighton show can be bought here

To find out what else is going on at the Brighton Centre this summer click here