Focus Group and Worthing FC grant local boy’s wish to play football

Local technology business Focus Group has teamed up with Worthing Football Club to grant Alex’s wish to play football with his friends, with the provision of a specially adapted wheelchair and a season ticket to the Sussex Transport Community Stadium.

Alex, a student at Shoreham Academy school, was diagnosed with is not only physically debilitating but also life-limiting.The disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a progressive muscle-wasting condition, at just four years old.

Nisha Laid, Alex’s mum said: “Playing powerchair football has really boosted Alex’s self-esteem. He is coming out of his shell more and feeling comfortable interacting with other people. He always felt that sports would be out of his reach, and he is so happy that this is not the case. We cannot express enough the gratitude we feel that Focus Group and Worthing Football Club have so kindly bought him his own chair. It is life changing for him and we are immensely grateful”.

Focus Group, who were announced as Worthing Football Club shirt sponsors last year, are huge supporters of ‘sport for good’ initiatives and are firm believers in the skills that sports can bring to the business world. Powerball football supports communication, resilience, self-belief and problem solving in a team environment.

Alex pictured with his parents

Ralph Gilbert, Co-Founder & Director at Focus Group said: “We are honoured to be able to support Alex’s journey. Everyone deserves the opportunity to be part of a team and we hope the new wheelchair will bring him much joy with his friends. As a business, we are deeply committed to building relationships in our local community and with our link to Worthing Football Club, this was our opportunity to pay it forward, I look forward to seeing Alex in the Worthing FC stands soon.”

For more information about Focus Group visit: focusgroup.co.uk