Fond farewell as Horsham St John Ambulance Unit Manager steps down

St John Ambulances’ Horsham Unit has bid a fond farewell to Cythia White, as she steps down as the Unit Manager for the Event Services Unit (ESU).

Cythia had successfully helmed Horsham’s ESU as a season veteran of St John Ambulance for many years and has now moved into her new position supporting volunteers joining the organisation from across Sussex.

Stepping into the role of Unit Manager is Jonathan Waters, from West Grinstead. Jonathan, who has volunteered with Horsham’s ESU since 2010, is excited to take the unit forward, following a surge of volunteers and community engagement since the Covid pandemic.

Commenting on Cythia’s departure, Jonathan said: “I have known Cynthia for many years and her loyal and effective dedication to St John Ambulance, and in particular the Horsham Unit has been remarkable. Not far short of a half century - Not Out! Everyone at Horsham wishes her a big thank you and good luck in her new role.”

Jonathan Waters will take over as Unit Manager for Horsham's Event Services Unit.

St John Ambulance has a strong lineage of engagement with Horsham, with the unit being founded in the town in 1915. Success in local and regional first-aid competitions soon followed, including national awards in an All-England competition in 1937.

More recently, the unit has moved into its new home at the Unit Reform Church on Springfield Road, with facilities not only allowing for the continued activities of its adult division, but also training spaces for the local St John Ambulance Cadet and Badger Setts to meet and develop valuable life skills. Furthermore, the new facility allows for continued community engagement, delivery of first aid training, and support for public events across Horsham.

Horsham ESU will be demonstrating CPR as part of the ‘Restart a Heart’ campaign. Restart a Heart is a national joint initiative which promotes public awareness of cardiac arrests and increasing the number of people trained in CPR.

Demonstrations will take between on Saturday 14th October between 10am and 2pm on the 1st floor of the Swan Walk Shopping Centre, outside of the Well-Being Hub.

Meetings take place every Tuesday evening at the Horsham United Reform Church, Springfield Road.

For further information about getting involved in St John Ambulance, meetings take place every Tuesday evening at the United Reformed Church Hall. The Horsham Cadet and Badgers Setts also meet every Tuesday evening, and welcome young people aged 5 – 17.