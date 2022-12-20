A fond farewell is being said to a team of three volunteers who have worked at the Human Nature Garden in Horsham Park for the past 12 years.

The team, who helped to create and develop the garden, have now decided that it is time to step back and let others take on the work from January 2023.

A spokesperson for Horsham District Council’s Parks and Countryside team, which looks after the park, said: “After 12 years of hard work the dedicated team who have helped tend the Human Nature Garden have decided to hang up their gardening gloves.

“We would like to sincerely thank Steph, Hazel and Kate for their help over the years. The difference they have made to this area is immeasurable.

Volunteers Steph and Hazel helped to create and develop the Human Nature Garden in Horsham Park

“We are always looking for more volunteers, so if you would be interested in taking care of this space or the park in general, please email us at [email protected]”

