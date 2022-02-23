Staff and residents celebrated the day of love with a beautiful lunch prepared by chef Chris.

The dining room was a picture; roses and heart confetti decorated the tables and glasses of fizz were poured.

Westergate House care home in Fontwell was filled with flowers, cards and sweets in celebration of St Valentine's Day

During the afternoon, the ballet Romeo and Juliet was shown, while the residents enjoyed a traditional cream tea.

Michael and Judith are pictured sharing a special moment.

General manager Paul Middleton-Russelll said: “We’ve all had a lovely day decorating the home and making gifts for each other and for our loved ones.

“Lots of our residents were able to see their loved ones either in person or via video call.

“We’ve had a whole range of treats and Valentine’s themed fun and we have enjoyed every moment of it.”

One resident at said: “It has been a lovely day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get involved with the day’s festivities.”

