The activities team were delighted to display their creative skills with pink decorations, a pink tea party and pink flower arrangements made with the residents to mark the occasion.

There was fizzy rose and pink lemonade to drink and wonderful cakes prepared by head chef Chris and his team.

Staff said it was such a lovely way to raise awareness and funds for a cause that is close to everyone's heart.

Staff and residents at Westergate House care home take part in Wear It Pink Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

General manager Paul Middleton-Russell commented: "We've had a super day. It was wonderful to join in the fun and raise awareness for such a worthy cause."