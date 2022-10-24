Fontwell care home goes pink for breast cancer
Staff and residents celebrated 'Wear it Pink Day' at Westergate House care home, Fontwell, to raise funds for Breast Cancer Awareness – a chance for everyone to dress up in their favourite colour.
The activities team were delighted to display their creative skills with pink decorations, a pink tea party and pink flower arrangements made with the residents to mark the occasion.
There was fizzy rose and pink lemonade to drink and wonderful cakes prepared by head chef Chris and his team.
Staff said it was such a lovely way to raise awareness and funds for a cause that is close to everyone's heart.
General manager Paul Middleton-Russell commented: "We've had a super day. It was wonderful to join in the fun and raise awareness for such a worthy cause."
Westergate House in Denmans Lane, Fontwell, provides high quality nursing and residential care for older people, including support for those living with dementia in its specialised Memory Lane Community.