Staff and residents at Barchester’s Westergate House care home in Fontwell had a wonderful time feeling the love on World Kindness Day, November 13.

The staff and residents got into the spirit of the day, making lots of kind gestures; residents put together posies in every shade of pink to give to the care staff, and enjoyed afternoon tea together in the lounge areas. The smiles and the happy atmosphere proved that being kind to each other really does make the world a better place.

Celebrated annually on November 13, World Kindness Day focuses on the idea of people being nicer towards each other for the day by carrying out simple acts of kindness for someone else. The day’s ultimate goal is to increase the value that we as a society place on kindness and to make it a bigger part of our daily lives.

Showing the love with flowers

Advertisement Hide Ad

General manager, Paul Middleton-Russell, said: “As a care home, it is our duty to cultivate a kind and nurturing environment 100% of the time, but it was great to see residents really getting into the spirit of things and going out of their way to help each other out. We all really enjoyed making small gifts of appreciation – it was such a simple, yet effective way to make others happy at the home.”

Smiles all round on World Kindness Day