Fontwell Park Racecourse’s annual fireworks have been postponed and will not take place tonight (Saturday, November 4) as planned, organisers have confirmed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A statement from the organisers reads: “Due to the severe weather conditions this week and the Met Office yellow weather warning, we have taken the decision to postpone [the] firework event.

“We are evaluating all options and will contact ticket bookers no later than Tuesday, November 7.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands were expected to attend the fireworks display, which had promised to be ‘bigger and better than ever before’.

Fontwell Park Racecourse’s annual fireworks have been postponed and will not take place tonight (Saturday, November 4) as planned, organisers have confirmed.

However, after weeks of heavy rain, the UK has been hit with yet another weather warning today which threatens to put a stop to many bonfire celebrations taking place across the county.