Fontwell Park Racecourse's popular fireworks event postponed

Fontwell Park Racecourse’s annual fireworks have been postponed and will not take place tonight (Saturday, November 4) as planned, organisers have confirmed.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 4th Nov 2023, 14:03 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 14:03 GMT
A statement from the organisers reads: “Due to the severe weather conditions this week and the Met Office yellow weather warning, we have taken the decision to postpone [the] firework event.

“We are evaluating all options and will contact ticket bookers no later than Tuesday, November 7.”

Thousands were expected to attend the fireworks display, which had promised to be ‘bigger and better than ever before’.

Fontwell Park Racecourse’s annual fireworks have been postponed and will not take place tonight (Saturday, November 4) as planned, organisers have confirmed.

However, after weeks of heavy rain, the UK has been hit with yet another weather warning today which threatens to put a stop to many bonfire celebrations taking place across the county.

A chief forecaster for the Met Office, Frank Saunders, has assured the public that the weather should improve tomorrow for the official Bonfire Night, becoming ‘largely dry and settled aside from scattered showers in the north and west of the UK’.

