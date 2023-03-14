Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
2 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
3 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
4 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
5 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
6 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row

Food and Drink Market in old Hastings Observer building this weekend

Streetwise Events say they have a long list of events planned and the first is a free Food and Drink and Craft Market on Saturday March 18 from 10am – 3pm.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 14th Mar 2023, 14:30 GMT

A spokesperson said: “We have a fantastic line-up of talented stall holders selling everything from wine, candles, coffee, jewellery, beer, cheese, hand-made items, gin, cakes and crystals.”

More than 30 stallholders are lined up for Saturday include Cheese on Sea, Carr Taylor Vineyards, Battle Brewery, Bean Smitten Coffee Roasters, Leather and Yard, H & H Distillery and many more. For many it will also be a chance to take a look inside the iconic old building to see just what has changed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be two wine-tasting events by Carr Taylor, from 12 – 1pm and 2pm – 3pm with tickets at £5 a person. The Observer Building cafe will also be open during the market selling drinks and food.

Most Popular
A Food and Drink and Craft Market takes place at the old Observer Building in Cambridge Road on Saturday March 18.
A Food and Drink and Craft Market takes place at the old Observer Building in Cambridge Road on Saturday March 18.
A Food and Drink and Craft Market takes place at the old Observer Building in Cambridge Road on Saturday March 18.

Have you read? Hastings Pier re-opens early

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Old Observer building in Cambridge Road has re-opened after a major refurbishment project
The Old Observer building in Cambridge Road has re-opened after a major refurbishment project
The Old Observer building in Cambridge Road has re-opened after a major refurbishment project
Food