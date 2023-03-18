A spokesperson said: “We have a fantastic line-up of talented stall holders selling everything from wine, candles, coffee, jewellery, beer, cheese, hand-made items, gin, cakes and crystals.”
More than 30 stallholders are lined up for Saturday include Cheese on Sea, Carr Taylor Vineyards, Battle Brewery, Bean Smitten Coffee Roasters, Leather and Yard, H & H Distillery and many more. For many it will also be a chance to take a look inside the iconic old building to see just what has changed.
There will be two wine-tasting events by Carr Taylor, from 12 – 1pm and 2pm – 3pm with tickets at £5 a person. The Observer Building cafe will also be open during the market selling drinks and food.
