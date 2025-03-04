Food cooperative in East Sussex set to end due to lack of funding: scheme helped hundreds of individuals and families
The project has been helping reduce waste while redistributing food since it was set up in the Covid pandemic.
Manager Rebecca Woolven said: “We have not got any funding currently to be able to continue, which means the collections of the stores will be stopping. This means the food support system as it stands will be ending this month.”
She said Havens Community Hub as a whole will continue, along with its cafe, but food support system, as it is currently set up, will be ending.
Havens founder Paula Woolven posted a message on Facebook on Tuesday, March 4.
She said: “Unfortunately, securing financing and accessing grants has become a perfect storm for several reasons, including the financial pressures local authorities face and government and lottery funding restructuring.”
The team thanked their landlord Graham for his support, as well as his late wife Charlene.
Thanking the volunteers, Paula said: “The ending of the collections does not diminish what our community-driven project has achieved over the past five years.”
She said one achievement was not putting perishable surplus foods from 19 supermarkets to landfill, more than 150 tonnes per annum, preventing the creation of greenhouse gases. Other achievements include: the rapid free redistribution of over 1.5 million pounds of usable food; supplying food every day to hundreds of individuals and families, food banks, schools, support groups (pop-up pantries) and community events; providing emergency food bags; and having the support of 50 volunteers who made almost 5,000 collections from individual supermarkets a year.
She added that Havens Community Hub will keep supporting the community with its independent legacy charities, Havens Happy Clubs and Havens Community Cars CIO KAVS. She said: “We created the self-funding Havens Connections Cafe six months ago at the Hillcrest Community Centre, Newhaven. It will continue to provide low-cost refreshments and a ‘pay-it-forward’ free meals scheme for anyone experiencing food insecurity.”
Paula was made a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) in the King’s New Years Honours 2024. She received the honour for her work during the Covid Pandemic when she set up the Havens Food Cooperative project.
Independent Lewes District Councillor Sean MacLeod said: “I’m so upset for the community and for Paula and her wonderful team of volunteers. This is a massive blow for those that depend on this service.”
Rebecca said: “The support we’re seeing so far is very appreciated and really shows us that what we have been doing over the past five years does make a difference.”
A Lewes District Council spokesperson said: “We are deeply disappointed that the Havens Food Cooperative may close due to funding concerns. Havens Food Cooperative, under the leadership of Paula Woolven, has become an important and highly valued community resource.”
They said: “In March 2023, we were delighted to help Paula secure £200,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. We were also able to confirm smaller awards for other community groups and projects in Lewes district. Most recently, we are also distributing upwards of £260,000 in community grants to 30 local charities and projects, including green initiatives which help residents access food.
“Regrettably, our allocation from the latest round of UK Shared Prosperity Funding has been greatly reduced by the government. We now have a total of £100,000 to distribute to local organisations. However, we have decided to ring fence this money to all existing recipients of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, including the Havens Community Hub, the umbrella organisation that includes the Havens Food Cooperative. We hope and encourage Paula and her team to apply for this money. We will also do all we can to help Paula access other grants and funding streams that become available.”
