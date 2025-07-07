Food Drive at Littlehampton Morrisons will help feed families during school summer holidays
Littlehampton and District Foodbank has received 28 crates of food to help feed families during the school summer holidays, thanks to a busy Food Drive at Morrisons.
The Littlehampton store hosted the Food Drive on Saturday, July 5, with pick-up packs available, as well as a list of items people could choose to buy to donate.
Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons in Littlehampton, said: "We had a very successful Food Drive for the foodbank. Volunteers from the foodbank, the mayor and deputy mayor helped and our wonderful customers donated 28 crates of much-needed food, especially ready to help families during the summer holidays.
"As always a big thank you to our local community - they are always so generous."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.