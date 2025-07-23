Food packages delivered to Littlehampton school to help combat hunger
Morrisons in Littlehampton has joined the company's national effort to help prevent holiday hunger this summer.
Community champion Alison Whitburn has chosen to donate food packages to White Meadows Primary Academy to support the local community.
She said: "Our home delivery team leader Clare helped me choose the food for the school. Pizza bases and toppings, milk, cereal bars, pasta, sauces and squash will all be donated by Morrisons.
"Over the coming weeks, I will work closely with White Meadows to help provide the food they need the most to support families and children and to prevent holiday hunger this summer."
Morrisons stores across the country are supporting school holiday activity programmes by donating £50,000 of food across the UK this summer.
To help those in need, Morrisons already gives surplus food to local causes such as food banks and community groups through its unsold food programme.
In addition, the in-store food bank ‘Pick Up Pack’ scheme allows customers to purchase a bag filled with a mix of products to be distributed to food banks and community organisations by the community champions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.