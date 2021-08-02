‘Food stories’ sought for new project in Newhaven

One of the volunteers at the Peacehaven community supermarket

The best stories will form part of a video series put together by the Sussex Community Development Association.

People will be invited to the Denton Island Community Kitchen to cook their dishes and share their stories.

A series of recipe cards will also be created and shared at community supermarkets run by the organisation in the local area – find out more about them here.

A spokesman from the Sussex Community Development Association said: “Do you have a food story to tell?

“Maybe it’s a recipe for jam tarts handed down from your Grandma, or a fish pie your Dad taught you to make.

“Perhaps you own a small food business and would like to showcase your signature dish, or maybe you are passionate about reducing food waste and would like to share a recipe that uses up leftovers.

“Whatever your food story, Sussex Community Development Association (SCDA) would like to help you tell it.

“It’s not about celebrating the most daring dishes or professional looking bakes, just things that are cooked from the heart, with a story behind them.”

Anyone keen to get involved should email [email protected] with their favourite recipe and the story behind it.