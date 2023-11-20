Havens Food Cooperative, the food waste prevention and redistribution project of Havens Community Hub CIC, proudly celebrated the achievement on November 16, reaching £1 million in surplus food collected and given out to support the local community on the Havens coastal stretch (between Saltdean and Seaford).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Formed in 2020, the project has worked tirelessly towards the goal of reducing food waste and addressing food insecurity within the community.

Through partnerships with local stores, the unwavering commitment of volunteers and collaboration with local community groups, the project has successfully collected and redistributed surplus food, free of charge, and prevented it from reaching landfill, which in turn prevents the release of harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founder Paula Woolven said: "We are thrilled to celebrate this remarkable milestone of £1 million worth of surplus food redistributed to support the Havens community – especially those at risk of food insecurity.

Food waste prevention scheme has saved £1 million worth of surplus food. Photo: Havens Food Cooperative

"This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team, the generosity and commitment of our partner stores, and the unwavering support of the community. Together, we are making a tangible impact on reducing food waste and ensuring that surplus food reaches those who need it the most."

The milestone achievement was celebrated at the Hillcrest Centre in Newhaven and was attended by the Havens Food Cooperative Team, dedicated volunteers, local supermarket staff, and esteemed guests including town council representatives, local mayors, council members, and dignitaries.

Notable figures in attendance included the Vice Lord-Lieutenant and High Sheriff of East Sussex, both of whom acknowledged the significant impact of the project. The event served not only as a celebration of past accomplishments but also as a rallying point for continued efforts to combat food waste and promote food security within the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Vice Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Graham Peters, delivered an inspiring speech highlighting the positive influence surplus food redistribution has on alleviating food insecurity locally and noting how this work in food waste prevention aligned with the themes of the recently announced Coronation Food Project supported and initiated by His Majesty King Charles III.

For more information on the project or to join their team of volunteers please contact: [email protected] or call 01273 918226