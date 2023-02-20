Southern Co-op members have raised £75,000 and Sussex foodbanks will benefit from it.

Foodbanks across Sussex gain share of £75,000 from Southern Co-op members (photo from Southern Co-op in Broadbridge Heath)

More than £48,000 was raised by customers swiping their membership cards as Southern Co-op has pledged to donate 2p to the pot per qualifying transaction.

Through the co-operative's Share of the Profits scheme 2021/2022, a further £22,570 was donated by members. Colleagues donated the remaining funds from a one-off support payment.

The donation will be shared between 75 foodbanks which are currently supported by customers' goods donations in Southern Co-op's retail and funeral care branches including 13 foodbanks in Sussex.

Sarah Adams, operations manager at Chichester District Foodbank, said: "Chichester District Foodbank relies on donations to provide vital help while building a future where no one needs emergency food. Last month alone they fed 432 adults and 280 children with emergency food parcels. This is a 77 per cent increase compared with January 2022.

"As demand increases amid the cost of living crisis, their food donation levels have remained the same. They need our support to allow them to help the growing number of people who are struggling to buy the essentials. If you are looking to donate, check their website to see what items are most needed that week."

Emma Dring, senior fundraising and communications manager at FareShare Sussex & Surrey, said: "Thank you for supporting FareShare Sussex & Surrey. In the last year we have provided 165 local organisations with more than 99 thousand tonnes of food. It costs us just 23p to provide a meal to one of our charity partners - so those 2p's soon add up!"

Natalie Williams, community engagement director from Hastings Foodbank, said: "We'd want people to know how much every donation means to us and, more importantly, to local people facing crisis situations this winter.

"At the moment we'd encourage people to keep donating food, especially if they got out of the habit during the pandemic lockdowns. Thank you very much for your support."

Other foodbanks in Sussex which will benefit are:

Bognor Regis - Trussell Trust / Brighton Foodbank / Eastbourne - Trussell Trust / Hastings - Trussell Trust / Haywards Heath Foodbank / Horsham District Foodbank / Littlehampton & District Foodbank / Salvation Army Hove / Sussex Homeless Support / The Purple People Kitchen in Portslade / Worthing Soup Kitchen

Holly Bramble, Southern Co-op's community lead, said: "It makes me incredibly proud when I see how much money and food our customers have enabled us to donate to foodbanks. One foodbank we spoke to reiterated that every tin of food makes a difference and I have seen this first-hand.