Organiser Carl Walker said ‘foodbanks are a lifeline for those in need’.

He was joined by friends Kevin Jaggs and Clive Cavanagh from Worthing Homes for the cycle from Worthing to Chichester, on to Seaford and then back to Worthing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Walker, Kevin Jaggs and Clive Cavanagh have cycled 100 miles to raise money for 30 foodbanks along the Sussex coast

They were supporting a large number of foodbanks, including the Les Alden Foundation, an East Worthing charity that was set up in lockdown and continues to deliver food parcels to local families to ensure nobody goes hungry.

Carl, a Worthing borough councillor for Selden, regularly volunteers for the foundation and helps run its Worthing Food Foundation project.

He said: “The need for food support in the community is now huge. In the 50-mile stretch between Chichester and Seaford, there are 30 foodbanks. These foodbanks need support.

“Three portly men on bikes is not the ideal mechanism for this but it’s where are. We also want to highlight the shocking scale of need in what is considered to be one of the richest parts of the country.”

The trio stopped at many of the foodbanks along the way to promote their cause.

The fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/30kfor30foodbanks has raised more than £3,000 so far and Worthing Homes has donated £5,000.

Carl said: “Whatever you can give will make all the difference to the foodbanks and the wonderful work they do.”

Also in the news: Giant Easter egg trail created by inspiring artists working with Littlehampton schools