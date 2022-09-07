Edit Account-Sign Out
Football star and Masked Dancer panellist Peter Crouch spotted at Ardingly Antiques Fair

Former professional footballer and Masked Dancer panellist Peter Crouch was spotted at Ardingly Antiques Fair on Tuesday, September 6.

By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 11:57 am

An Ardingly Antiques Fair spokesperson sent the Middy a photo of the sporting star posing for the camera in the morning.

They said: “Former English footballer Peter James Crouch attended Ardingly Antiques Fair in West Sussex today (Tuesday) with his wife Abbey Clancy and family.”

The spokesperson said Peter enjoys seeing the range of items available at the fair, as well as how unique each item is.

Football star Peter Crouch was seen shopping at Ardingly Antiques Fair on Tuesday, September 6

It was recently announced that Peter is stepping in for Mo Gilligan on the panel for the second season of The Masked Dancer.

IACF – Ardingly Antiques Fair is at the South of England Showground again today (Wednesday, September 7).

Tickets were £20 for Tuesday but are only £5 for Wednesday (accompanied under 16s free).

The £20 entrance on Tuesday includes admission on Wednesday.

Visit southofenglandeventcentre.co.uk.