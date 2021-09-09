Footballer in Lewes Artwave celebrates gender equality

SUS-210909-104738001

Lewes’ annual Artwave show is running from September 11 to 26 in various locations around the town and district. This year, that includes the Rook Inn bar at Lewes FC’s Dripping Pan ground.

Vets footballer and architectural designer Scott Currie is showing off his artistic skill in the clubhouse.

Scott, founder of The Architecture of Calm, became interested in the Rooks after learning about Lewes FC’s ground-breaking equality initiative in 2017, whereby the club became the first in the world to assign equal playing budgets and resources to their men’s and women’s teams. As an ex-player himself (Newhaven FC), now with a small daughter who loves a kickabout and fervently supports Lewes FC’s women’s team, Scott decided to sponsor a match through his architecture business.

He said: “Not only did I sponsor the match, aligning with a very impressive, progressive set-up, but I also signed up to play with Lewes Men’s Vets - the over-35s team who train at the 3G pitch.

“Honestly, I’d describe playing with the Vets as ‘life-giving’ - my love of the beautiful game has been reignited. I’m so grateful to Lewes FC for that, and delighted to be showing my art at The Dripping Pan for this year’s Artwave.

“I called the exhibition The Colours of Equality because I love that this football club has reset the narrative around gender in football.”