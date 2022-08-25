Forest School, Horsham, students celebrate GCSE results

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forest School students receive their GCSE results

Mr Ian Straw, headteacher, said: “I am absolutely delighted with this year’s results that our students have achieved. Once again they are very positive and they reflect the hard work that the boys and their teachers have put in over the past three years; this is despite the challenges that they faced due to the covid pandemic.

“This year marked the return to public examinations after a two-year absence, with all the nerves and anxieties that come with them. I am pleased to say that this year’s results compare very favourably with those from before the pandemic.

“It was truly a joy to see so many smiling faces and to see so many members of our Forest Family return to collect their well-earned results and to see them celebrate with their friends, family and teachers. We look forward to seeing them at the Awards Evening in November and wish them well as they continue their journey. Whatever that journey is, I know that they will thrive and be successful. It is important to acknowledge all the support and hard work from our staff, governors and parents, in addition to the students themselves. I am extremely grateful for all that they do.”

Cliff Purvis, chair of governors added: “I am once again very pleased with the results and congratulations go to all the boys along with their parents and the staff who have supported the boys throughout. These results are a reflection on the continued hard work of both the students and the staff at the school”.

Amongst the many fantastic results today, the school would like to draw special attention to the following students:

Charlie Burt 11 GCSEs, 6 at Grade 9

Zayn Darr 11 GCSE, 8 at Grade 9

Stanley Gray 11 GCSE, 8 at Grade 9

Harry Irving 12 GCSE, 6 at Grade 9

George Paradissis 13 GCSE, 8 at Grade 9 and Distinction*

Thomas Whiffin 10 GCSEs, 4 at Grade 9