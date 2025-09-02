Forget Jeremy Clarkson ... West Sussex showcases farming fun

Forget Jeremy Clarkson and his Diddly Squat farm – you can get a great taste of farming life right here in the heart of West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A rural day out for all the family is on offer at this year’s West Grinstead and District Ploughing Match and show. It will be held on September 20 at Applesham Farm at Coombes, near Lancing and south of Steyning.

In addition to 12 different ploughing classes, including novice and open horse ploughing, there will also be a demonstration of steam ploughing with some massive engines at work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also hedge laying, hedge cutting and welding competitions where competitors show off their rural crafts. The livestock show will include a range of sheep classes including the ever-popular lamb handling classes with the future generation of farmers taking part and also a display of cattle.

A great taste of fun farming life is on offer at the West Grinstead and District Plough Match and Show

There will be a selection of other rural based attractions including a parade of hounds from the Crawley and Horsham Hunt and the very popular terrier racing, ferret racing, falconry display and Utility Gundog Society scurry open to all.

There will be field produce competitions with entries being later auctioned for the West Grinstead Agricultural Society’s funds and there will also be a domestic produce stall with a delicious range of home-cooked cakes.

Numerous other side shows will be there including tug-of-war, a sheep shearing demonstration, a tractor and plough parade – and more, including complimentary tractor and trailer rides around the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be the ever-popular Harris Fun Fair with their classic rides along with excellent catering facilities, a licensed bar with numerous local beers, many trade stands and demonstrations and the annual raffle which is usually a sell-out with its many prizes.

A great taste of fun farming life is on offer at the West Grinstead and District Plough Match and Show

Entry is £10 per adult on the day or £8 in advance online at www.westgrinsteadploughing.co.uk – with children under 14 free.

The society, established in 1871, has been holding shows for more than150 years and is pro-active in promoting the interests of the local farming community including holding an extensive range of field competitions through the year.

The winners of the Best Farmed Farms this year were David and Caroline Harriott of Lychpole Farm, Sompting (farms over 500 acres) and Liverton Partners of Goffsland Farm, Shipley (farms under 500 acres).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harriotts also won the Farm Diversification Class. The winner of the Best Whole Farm Conservation Policy was W D Passmore & Sons at

Applesham Farm.

Meanwhile, the society is continuing its bursary scheme helping candidates working or living in the society’s area and keen to pursue a career in agriculture or associated industries. The 2024 winner was Leo Spalding with help towards tractor and chainsaw competency courses at Plumpton College.