Former Ashdown Forest chief remembered at festival

Former Ashdown Forest CEO James Adler was remembered at a series of talks at a popular three-day festival.

The Good Vibrations Society festival was held recenlty at Pippingford Park in the heart of Ashdown Forest.

Presentations and discussions in the Branch Tent were aptly called the “Adler Talks” in memory of the late James Adler, who gave his famously wonderful talks at last year’s festival and sadly died earlier this year.

Staff at Ashdown Forest gave talks and led walks during the Festival.

Ash Walmsley, the Forest's Countryside Manager, said: "I want to thank everyone who joined us with such enthusiasm and asked some great questions. We had many festival-goers come to the Ashdown Forest stand.

"They were all able to find out more about the Forest, its habitats and wildlife – and for our younger visitors, to have some fun making a “log dog” to take home."

There were talks from Ash Walmsley and Mark Infield from the Ashdown Forest team, and two guided walks were led by wildlife expert Tom Forward, and Ash Walmsley.

Ash said: "The Pippingford meadow, ponds and woodland were absolutely teeming with life."

The audience was also treated to talks from Libby Drew from Knepp Wildland Foundation who spoke about the brilliant Weald to Waves project; Amy Fitzmaurice from the Kent Wildlife Trust who spoke about the exciting potential for reintroducing Pine Martens in the south east of the UK; and from Neil Reed from Pooh Corner Hartfield from who spoke about all things Winnie-the-Pooh.

