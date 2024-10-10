Former Bexhill church up for sale
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Methodist Church, in Sackville Road, which was built in the 1890s, is being advertised by Dyer & Hobbis commercial property agents.
The 6,700 sq ft property has a price tag of £650,000.
In its brochure outlining the building, Dyer & Hobbis said the property for sail comprises of a ‘former church constructed c1895 arranged as entrance hall, main church, vestry and office’.
It adds: “Beyond is a further hall with self-contained entrance from the side of the building comprising kitchen, open hall and office beyond leading to garden room and small courtyard garden.
“The property is located in the centre of Bexhill on the junction of Sackville Road and Parkhurst Road. The seafront is a short distance to the south and Bexhill railway station to the north via Western Road.
“The property is available for sale freehold at £650,000.”
The church was built on the corner of the new Parkhurst Road and Sackville Road. Vestries were added to the church in 1924 and a new entrance in 1961.
Parkhurst Hall opened in 1892 and was used as a chapel, meeting hall and schoolroom before the church was built.
Late last year, the owners of the property wrote to Rother District Council, announcing their intention to sell the freehold.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.