Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former church in Bexhill town centre has come on the market.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Methodist Church, in Sackville Road, which was built in the 1890s, is being advertised by Dyer & Hobbis commercial property agents.

The 6,700 sq ft property has a price tag of £650,000.

In its brochure outlining the building, Dyer & Hobbis said the property for sail comprises of a ‘former church constructed c1895 arranged as entrance hall, main church, vestry and office’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Methodist church in Bexhill up for sale

It adds: “Beyond is a further hall with self-contained entrance from the side of the building comprising kitchen, open hall and office beyond leading to garden room and small courtyard garden.

“The property is located in the centre of Bexhill on the junction of Sackville Road and Parkhurst Road. The seafront is a short distance to the south and Bexhill railway station to the north via Western Road.

“The property is available for sale freehold at £650,000.”

The church was built on the corner of the new Parkhurst Road and Sackville Road. Vestries were added to the church in 1924 and a new entrance in 1961.

The former Methodist church in Bexhill up for sale

Parkhurst Hall opened in 1892 and was used as a chapel, meeting hall and schoolroom before the church was built.

Late last year, the owners of the property wrote to Rother District Council, announcing their intention to sell the freehold.