An image of how the new student accommodation could look

Plans have been submitted for an upward extension of one storey and conversion of the existing first and second floors of 62-64 High Street to provide 38 student rooms.

The application also includes associated elevational changes and reconfiguration of the ground floor, including provision of refuse and recycling facilities and cycle store at the back.

A design and access statement for Fresh Development Pier Ltd states there would be 17 ensuite studio rooms and 21 ensuite cluster rooms.

"Other than Poppins Café at ground floor level, the building has been empty since the Dream Fitness Gym closed and moved to an out-of-town location," the statement said.

"Consequently the general condition of the external facade to all elevations has deteriorated over time.

"The new owners are committed to making significant improvements to all of the exposed elevations, the front and rear being particularly in need of repair and renovation, to help improve the visual appearance of this part of the High Street."

There would be 11 bedrooms at first floor, 13 at second and 14 at third floor level.

The café and commercial unit at ground floor level would be retained.

"This application proposes the conversion of the upper two vacant floors of the building and the upward extension of the buildinng by one additional storey," the statement said.

"The proposed scheme will transform the poorly maintained mishmash of external materials into a modern property that fits into the street scene."