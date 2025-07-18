Former Bognor Regis MP describes 'honour' after knighthood investiture

Nick Gibb, former Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP, attended an investiture on July 16.

Nick Gibb, the former MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, has described the honour of a lifetime after being knighted for his work in education.

“It was a really lovely morning, I think Britain does these things so well,” the former Minister for Schools said. “I feel very, very proud and honoured to have been awarded a knighthood – and for services to education rather than politics; I was delighted by that.”

Sir Gibb was officially knighted in last year’s New Year’s Honours List, but attended an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on July 16 – for him, the honour capstones decades of public service; 27 years as MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton and ten years across three appointments as Minister of State for Schools.

“I spent so much of my time thinking about and pursuing educational issues (…) (the knighthood) was just recognition that our reforms have been successful,” he said. “England has risen to fourth in the world in the reading of nine and ten year olds. And we’ve also risen from 27th in 2009 to 11th in Maths – and a lot of people attribute all of that to reforms that Michael Gove and I introduced from 2010 onwards.

"Working in politics and implementing a big reform programme is a reward in itself. You see children who are able to read fluently earlier on in their lives, who are better at maths then they might have been, but it’s also nice to have official recognition from the state itself of that fact.”

Sir Gibb stepped back from Westminster life last year, choosing not to stand in July’s general election, and, since then, life has looked very different. Working as a speaker and consultant, with a new book on education reform co-authored with headteacher Robert Peal set to hit store shelves next year, he said there are still plenty of things he misses about working as an MP.

"I miss the constituency, although I live nearby. I miss the Fridays and weekends in the constituency working, meeting lovely people and being involved in community life in a deep way; I think I was lucky really; the people in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton are generally lovely people.”