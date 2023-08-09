Former Brewers Fayre site in Bognor Regis could be turned into multi-purpose venue: your comments

Proposals to turn the vacant Brewers Fayre site on The Esplanade into a multi-purpose venue were revealed last week, and Bognor Regis residents had a lot to say about it.

The now-empty Brewers Fayre site. Photo: Connor Gormley.

The proposals were published by West Sussex firm Showmen Events Group, whose clients include Coca Cola, Goodwood Racecourse and The Ritz, and involve turning the vacant site into a venue which could play host to live music events, exhibitions, cabaret, and more.

They emerge as the future of the former restaurant hangs in the balance. Former leaseholders Whitbread PLC left the site at short notice earlier this year, and neighbouring site The Regis Centre has closed for multi-million pound refurbishment work, which means owners at Arun District Council now have a vacant site they still don’t know what to do with.

Bognor Regis residents, meanwhile, have plenty of ideas of their own. Reader Heather Markham said the site should be turned into a bowling, alley, escape room, or even a roller rink. “Things to entertain,” she said. “Not everyone wants to eat or drink.”

Paul Ainger, meanwhile, suggested an indoor mini market for small traders, with other readers saying it could be a worthwhile short-term project while other, long term, plans take shape.

Other readers, however, think the Brewers Fayre pub should never have closed in the first place, and that it was the perfect use for the seafront venue. “I really miss Brewers Fayre,” said Kristina Heffernan Prev Wedge. “You could have a meal and drink and look out of the window at the sea. The grandchildren could go in and play and it kept a good vibe of people around and in there. The staff were so lovely and prices were so good. Not sure what could replace it. So dead in the evenings there now. Very sad indeed.”