A resident in Worthing said council workmen deserve praise for an ‘amazing change’ to the road outside his house.

Nick Taylor, who lives in Wiston Avenue, wrote to the Worthing Herald in April to report that the eastern end of his road – between Balcombe Avenue and South Farm Road – had been affected by potholes for two years.

He believed he lived on the worst road for potholes in Worthing.

Six months on, the resident wrote to us again – this time to praise the council.

Wiston Avenue in Worthing was once covered in potholes but is now in a better much state. Photo: Nick Taylor

Mr Taylor wrote: “Having complained earlier in the year about the state of the road surface at the eastern end of Wiston Avenue, I feel it is only right that I should now acknowledge the improvement, following the roadworks carried out a couple of months ago.

“What an amazing change has been wrought by the contractors in relaying the road surface. A very welcome situation in comparison with the potholes we had to put up with.

"Well done WSCC! The photo illustrates the improvement. One only has to compare this with the photos previously provided, to understand just how much better the road surface is now.”

The county council revealed earlier this year Wiston Avenue had been ‘scheduled to be resurfaced in August 2024’.

Wiston Avenue, which had been described as Worthing's worst road for potholes, has been repaired. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson added: “We are aware of outstanding potholes on this road which will be repaired prior to the road being resurfaced. We will also continue to carry out reactive safety repairs where these are identified until the road is resurfaced, in order to keep the highway safe.”