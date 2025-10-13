Former Chelsea and Tottenham footballer visits Shoreham Academy for unveiling of reflection bench

A former Premier League footballer visited Shoreham Academy for the unveiling of a reflection bench.

Micky Hazard – whose long and successful career in football saw him play for Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth and Swindon Town – co-founded the ‘Legend on the Bench’ charity, with his sister Michelle.

The charity aims to connect people to mental health support by installing reflection benches across the UK. These benches include a QR code where people can quickly access resources and seek help if they are struggling.

The new bench at Shoreham Academy is the first to be installed at a school in the South East of England.

The bench was funded through a local community effort, led by women's walking mental health support group, Freyja's Calling.

Micky and Michelle gave a special assembly to Year 10 students at the school last Monday (October 6) After an insightful talk and Q&A session, students and teachers came together to unveil the academy’s very own bench on the school grounds.

Micky said: "The bench now stands as a visible and permanent symbol of Shoreham Academy’s commitment that does not go unnoticed. The school’s leadership and openness in embracing such a project was praised throughout the ceremony.

"To Bernie Cartwright and Claire Joyce, the heart and soul behind this project, your passion and drive have brought something truly meaningful to life. Everything good that comes your way is thoroughly deserved.

"To the Freyjas, your bubbly personalities, strong character and tireless dedication to causes like this make you true superstars.

"To Shoreham Academy thank you for welcoming this initiative and demonstrating outstanding commitment to the wellbeing of your students.

"To the Mind Charity, thank you for your time, effort and commitment it is very much appreciated."

The bench was funded through a local community effort, led by women’s walking mental health support group, Freyja’s Calling.

The group’s members include Shoreham Academy’s assistant principal, Claire Joyce, and parents of the school. They raised more than £7,000, by walking 27 miles across the South Downs, starting and finishing at the school.

Also in attendance at the unveiling was East Worthing and Shoreham MP, Tom Rutland.

He said: "It is so important to recognise the mental health struggles young people can experience and make sure they have the support they need, so it was a real pleasure to attend what was a moving assembly and unveiling of the mental health bench at Shoreham Academy.

"I am so impressed by the fundraising efforts of everyone involved – including Shoreham Academy teachers – that have enabled this to happen and encourage everyone to speak to a friend and seek support if they’re experiencing mental ill health."

Shoreham Academy principal Jim Coupe said it was a ‘pleasure to welcome our visitors’ for the unveiling of the reflection bench.

He added: “The wellbeing of all our students and staff is our top priority, and it is crucial that our young people have a space where they can go to think and reflect and know who they can talk to for advice and guidance.

“Many thanks to all those across our school community who helped to bring this initiative to our school through their superb fundraising efforts, as well as to our special guests who joined us today.”