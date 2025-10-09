Former Chichester ballroom restoration among latest district planning applications

Some of the latest planning applications in Chichester, West Sussex.

A historic Chichester ballroom and a countryside cottage in Loxwood are among the latest sites earmarked for restoration and development.

Chichester’s historic centre could soon see one of its heritage buildings restored, with an application from Mr West to carry out repairs and restore the former ballroom ceiling at 5–9 West Street (25/02100/LBC).

The listed site, which sits in the heart of the city’s conservation area, is part of ongoing efforts to preserve Chichester’s architectural history.

In Loxwood, Mr and Mrs Carter have applied for a series of changes to Headfoldswood Cottage on Plaistow Road (25/02116/LBC).

Their proposal includes blocking up the front door, making external alterations to the rear extension, removing a side porch, and replacing several front and rear windows. The application aims to modernise the Grade II-listed cottage while maintaining its traditional charm.

Other developments include plans from Van Thang Pham to install a kitchen extraction and ventilation system at VIP Nail Studio, 24 The Hornet, Chichester (25/01943/FUL), while St John’s Chapel on St John’s Street (25/02079/LBC) could see the construction of a wheelchair-accessible path and a new universal access WC.

Within the South Downs National Park, proposals include the erection of three new agricultural barns and landscaping works at North Marden Farm, East Marden Road, North Marden (SDNP/25/03508/FUL), and the replacement of a dwelling with associated landscaping and parking at Lane End, Sheep Lane, Midhurst (SDNP/25/03647/FUL).

Applications have also been submitted for works to listed and rural properties in Forestside, Fernhurst, Lurgashall, Iping, and West Harting, including updates to roof lights, solar panels, and external elevations.

Residents can view and comment on any of the applications by visiting Chichester District Council’s website or inspecting documents in person at East Pallant House, East Pallant, Chichester, between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday. The deadline for representations is October 30, 2025.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk