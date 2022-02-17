Former City Gym premises in Eastbourne available to rent

Offers are invited in the region of £25,000 per annum, according to the huntcommercial agency listing.
The property boasts a 3,803 square foot ground floor, plus a 1,009 square foot basement. A spokesperson from the agency said that the property had just been put on the market and was already receiving a good level of interest already.
The property was previously occupied by City Gym, but ceased trading last year.
