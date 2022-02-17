Photo from huntcommercial website. SUS-220215-153210001

Former City Gym premises in Eastbourne available to rent

The former City Gym premises in South Street Eastbourne have been made available for let.

By Elliot Wright
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 2:58 pm

Offers are invited in the region of £25,000 per annum, according to the huntcommercial agency listing.

The property boasts a 3,803 square foot ground floor, plus a 1,009 square foot basement. A spokesperson from the agency said that the property had just been put on the market and was already receiving a good level of interest already.

The former City Gym premises in South Street Eastbourne have been put up for let. Offers are invited in the region of £25,000 per annum, according to the Simon Hunt listing.

The property was previously occupied by City Gym, but ceased trading last year.

The premises comprise a substantial mid terraced self contained retail shop with dual frontage on to South Street and Furness Road.

A spokesperson from the agency said that the property had just been put on the market and was already receiving a good level of interest.

