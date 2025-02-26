A former college building in East Grinstead could become 24 flats if a new planning application is approved.

RH19 Estates has submitted a planning application to Mid Sussex District Council, via its agent ATP, to convert Queensmere House, a vacant educational building at 49 Queens Road.

The application is also to reduce the number of car parking spaces from 42 to 15, but to provide 24 cycle spaces instead.

The design and access statement said: “The site was previously occupied by Central Sussex College, which ceased all operations in the building in 2016. The building has been unoccupied for several years.”

The application is to redevelop the building into high-quality residential apartments, which consist of six one-bedroom flats, 17 two-bedroom flats and one three-bedroom flat (32 bedrooms in total).

People can see the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/25/0388.

The design and access statement said: “The proposed scheme builds on the previously approved planning permissions for Queensmere House.”

It said: “The design includes a modest infill of the under-croft areas with light-well fronting Queens Road and enhanced façade treatments to improve the building’s visual appeal. Sustainable features have been integrated to align with modern environmental standards to supply much needed housing in the area.”

It continued: “The proposed scheme maximises the opportunity to rejuvenate a disused building, delivering much-needed residential dwellings to the area while retaining key elements of the original structure. The design maintains the building’s architectural merit, including its brick detailing and pitched roofs, ensuring that its character is preserved. The development uses the existing main entrance from Queens Road, with the large areas of glazing retained along with the stairs and lift providing access to upper-level apartments.”

Two new direct street entrances have been introduced to two of the ground-floor units in the proposal and the apartment layouts have been designed to avoid overlooking or privacy issues with neighbouring properties.

The statement concluded that the redevelopment of Queensmere House ‘represents a thoughtful and strategic response’ to the changing needs of East Grinstead and would transform a vacant building into a ‘sustainable residential development’. It said: “Its well-considered layout promotes sustainable living, with reduced reliance on private vehicles and improved access to public transport.”