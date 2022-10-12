Former Coronation Street star launches charity’s new 'Recovery Hub' in Brighton

Supporters of Kennedy Street Recovery

Kennedy Street Recovery is inviting local business and the public to come and find out about its work

when it launches its new Recovery Hub on Friday (October 14)

The launch event takes place between 7-9pm at Rostrum Lodge, opposite St Peters Church at the bottom of the Level.

The charity is run by the wife of Kevin Kennedy, who previously played Curly Watts in TV’s Coronation Street, and Recovery Hub will give people the chance to find out about recovery, get coaching and build a new future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Kennedy, CEO, said: “We know that addiction can affect anyone, regardless of age or social status, but it can be overcome with the right support in place, and we want local businesses and people to join us to celebrate the possibilities of recovery in the community.”