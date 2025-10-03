Former councillor raises concerns around Newhaven aggregates decision

A former councillor has raised concerns about advice given during a planning meeting connected to an aggregates processing facility at Newhaven Port.

Earlier this month, East Sussex County Council’s planning committee approved an application to extend the operating hours of the Brett Aggregates site in East Quay.

The application had sought to vary conditions attached to the facility’s original planning permission, which had limited its working hours to 7am to 6pm Monday and Friday and from 7am to 1pm on Saturdays.

As a result of the committee decision, the business will be able to extend the hours of some of its activities to 7am to 8pm Monday and Friday and from 7am to 5pm on Saturdays. These changes only apply to the processing of raw materials into aggregates.

The proposals had proven to be controversial with some Newhaven residents, who argued the extended hours would increase noise pollution and have an impact on air quality.

The committee heard how the business has been operating within these amended hours in the recent past, having secured several temporary planning permissions since June 2023.

Officers said the council had not received any noise-related complaints in connection with the business since it became operational.

Following the meeting, Sean Macleod, a former district councillor for the ward, said in a statement: “As the former ward councillor for Newhaven I dealt with extensive complaints regarding the noise coming from Brett Aggregates plant and I will be submitting FOI requests to both East Sussex and Lewes District Council regarding this.”

He added: “[The] result was a disappointing day for all local political parties as Newhaven had no real voice at the committee despite the noise some people were making in the lead up to the application.”

In subsequent correspondence, Mr Macleod said he had been made aware of two stage one noise complaints submitted to Lewes District Council in the months leading up to the meeting.

The county council says it neither received any direct complaints nor was made aware of any complaints submitted to Lewes District Council.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The information given to members of the planning committee to enable them to make their decision was accurate and appropriate.

“Planning conditions relating to noise from the site were put in place when permission was granted in 2018, and since it became operational East Sussex County Council has not received any complaints that the condition were not being complied with.

“Concerns around noise from the Brett Aggregates site may have been made to Lewes District Council during this time, but we were not made aware of these.”

The district council had itself formally objected to the application being approved “on noise pollution grounds”. In this objection, a representative of the district council said it had particular concerns about “aggregates being moved around the site and between the wharf and the site, including out of hours operation.”

It did not include any reference to complaints being made to Lewes District Council’s environmental health team.

The district council’s objections had come forward in an unusual way. While district councils are routinely consulted on such applications, responses are usually supplied by council planning officers.

But in April, the district council’s planning committee — following a request from ward councillor Paul Keene — took the unusual step of calling in the application for discussion. As a result of this discussion, the council offered a formal objection to the proposals, despite officers indicating they had initially been minded to support the scheme subject to conditions.

A Lewes District Council spokesman said: “There have been complaints of noise within the immediate area of the site that remain under investigation. This is in relation to the use of a klaxon.

“We are working with Brett Aggregates to ensure that any noise is limited, while still ensuring health and safety requirements are met on the site.”