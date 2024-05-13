Former Eastbourne ambulance station could be converted to fitness centre following retrospective plans
and live on Freeview channel 276
The former station on the corner of Dursley Road and Bourne Street was used for offices and staff welfare in connection with the nearby ambulance station.
The applicant, Steve Fry, purchased the property in 2023 for use as a wellness and fitness centre with the application stating that the building required ‘comprehensive refurbishment and redecoration.’
The business, Gain Strength Therapy, has now completed the refurbishment and has moved into the building.
The facilities comprise of a ground floor gym, toilets, two physiotherapy treatment rooms and two offices. The second floor of the building contains a yoga room, treatment room, changing room and toilet.
The application states: “Having made a large financial commitment to secure the premises, the applicant could not wait indefinitely for a response from the planning department on his pre-application letter.
"Due to the amount of time between submitting the request for pre-application advice and that advice being issued, the applicant has refurbished and fitted out the premises so that he can start accepting clients.”
Gain Strength Therapy offers ‘tailored, one to one personal training, physiotherapy, sports massage, yoga classes and holistic therapies’ and has been set up by Steve Fry and Hallam Cousins, a qualified personal trainer and physiotherapist.
The business is also a ‘members only’ club. The club’s aim is to provide fitness and wellness programmes tailors to each client’s specific needs, depending on their current state of health.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.