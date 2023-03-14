Edit Account-Sign Out
Former Eastbourne police officer swims more than 50km for hospice following the death of her mother

A former police officer from Eastbourne has swam more than 64km to raise money for a local hospice.

By Jacob Panons
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:18 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 16:20 GMT

Dawn Barratt swam the equivalent of twice the English Channel between March 1-10 in the Sovereign Centre swimming pool to raise funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Miss Barratt said she wanted to raise money as she received free counselling from the East Sussex-based hospice following her mother’s death in January 2022 – despite Heather Barratt never receiving treatment there.

She added: “With every length I complete I will be raising vital funds to provide hospice care to people who need it.”

Dawn Barratt with her mother Heather
Miss Barratt explained that despite hitting her original target of 64km, she will continue swimming for the rest of the month to see what distance she can cover while raising additional funds for the hospice.

She said: “Unless you are involved in that hospice you don’t realise what goes on each day and what they do.

“I don’t know where I would be now if they had not had been there. They are not just supporting the people in there, they are supporting the families and everyone and I think they do an amazing job.

“Every time I swim I think of all the people in there.”

Dawn Barratt with her parents
Miss Barratt has received £440 so far but is hoping to raise more money before the end of the month.

She said: “It doesn’t matter how big or how small [the donation is], everything helps.”

If you would like to donate please visit Miss Barratt’s fundraiser on the St Wilfrid’s Hospice website.

