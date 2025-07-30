A former guest house in an East Sussex village is up for sale.

The building, which is part refurbished, is on offer to buy via auction from commercial property agents Dyer & Hobbis.
Brede Court, in Brede, near Rye, is on offer for a guide price of £850,000.
A proposal to build a swimming pool within the grounds was granted by Rother District Council planners in 2023.
Advertising the property on its website Dyer & Hobbis said: “This part finished refurbished former guest house offers a number of possibilities for further development.
“The main building having a ground floor gross external area of circa 2,540sq ft has had roofing workings carried out and now requires finishing from its shell condition. The site has had permission to install a swimming pool on the grounds and there is potential to add a building plot for a house.
“The property is located on the hill leading up to Brede, near Rye. The property is for sale for a guide price of £850,000.”