An empty pub in Hastings is up for sale at an upcoming auction.

The Duke of Wellington, based at 28-29 High Street in the Old Town, closed in 2022.

The disused pub is to be auctioned off by Clive Emson and Sussex Commercial on June 12.

The site is being auctioned with a guide price of between £250,000 and £260,000 plus fees.

On its website, Sussex Commercial said: “The building is of brick construction with part flat and part tiled pitched roof.

“The premises comprise a prominent corner positioned end terrace four storey former public house with basement storage, and two floors of upper parts providing substantial residential accommodation including, kitchen, bathroom, lounge and five bedrooms.

“Access to the upper parts is served by two separate staircases with both external and internal access.

“The ground floor consists of bar, front and rear lounges, male and female WCs and door to small rear outside courtyard seating area.

“There is an internal hatch access to basement storage/cellar. The property has all mains services including Gas and benefits from many traditional features including sash wooden windows, classic lead lined windows to ground floor.

“This substantial building is in need of a complete refurb and so will be of appeal to owner occupiers wishing to regenerate this classic building, as well as developers seeking to convert the building to alternative uses such as commercial ground floor and two flats above, subject to planning.”