Former Horsham teacher plunged into financial turmoil after ADHD diagnosis

A former Horsham teacher and career coach was plunged into financial turmoil after being diagnosed with ADHD and signed off work.
Sarah Page
Published 5th Jun 2023, 17:04 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 17:05 BST

Helen Pengelly, from Broadbridge Heath near Horsham, thought that her drop in income was something she just had to adjust to.

She had left teaching during the pandemic to pursue her own business in coaching, but due to concentration levels fluctuating, she knew something was not quite right.

A diagnosis confirmed that ADHD would have an impact on working and earning full time and she began to fall into financial arrears.

Former teacher Helen PengellyFormer teacher Helen Pengelly
She contacted Citizens Advice for help who then referred her to financial specialist IE Hub, which offers people a free form to complete to enable them to see their financial situation clearly and also to pass on the form to creditors who they owe money to.

Helen said: “I’d always been on top of my finances and hated to see my financial situation getting worse because of my mental health condition.

“The IE Hub form helped me to gain clarity and to my surprise also highlighted some of the benefits I could be claiming. These included community support, a discretionary housing fund and household support.

“It’s amazing how a simple form has helped me out and importantly has put me on the right track to moving back into credit. I feel like the future will be better for me now that I have taken control.”

IE Hub chief executive Dylan Jones said: “We are pleased to have helped Helen and know that these savings will make a big difference to her life and even to help get her business off the ground again."

Related topics:ADHDCitizens Advice