A former Horsham teacher and career coach was plunged into financial turmoil after being diagnosed with ADHD and signed off work.

Helen Pengelly, from Broadbridge Heath near Horsham, thought that her drop in income was something she just had to adjust to.

She had left teaching during the pandemic to pursue her own business in coaching, but due to concentration levels fluctuating, she knew something was not quite right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diagnosis confirmed that ADHD would have an impact on working and earning full time and she began to fall into financial arrears.

Former teacher Helen Pengelly

She contacted Citizens Advice for help who then referred her to financial specialist IE Hub, which offers people a free form to complete to enable them to see their financial situation clearly and also to pass on the form to creditors who they owe money to.

Helen said: “I’d always been on top of my finances and hated to see my financial situation getting worse because of my mental health condition.

“The IE Hub form helped me to gain clarity and to my surprise also highlighted some of the benefits I could be claiming. These included community support, a discretionary housing fund and household support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s amazing how a simple form has helped me out and importantly has put me on the right track to moving back into credit. I feel like the future will be better for me now that I have taken control.”