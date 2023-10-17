Former hotel in East Sussex village up for auction for a staggering £860,000

A former hotel in an East Sussex village has been listed for auction for a staggering £860,000.

The Crossways Hotel in Wilmington - is listed with a freehold guide price of £860,000-plus with vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday, November 1

Crossways Hotel, set in the heart of the Cuckmere Valley, is situated on a plot of approximately 0.57 hectares (1.4 acres).

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This refined Georgian house has potential for alternative uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, reception room, three store rooms, three further reception rooms, kitchen and an office.

At first floor level are seven bedrooms each with an en-suite bathroom and an attic room and store.

There are grounds measuring approximately 1.46 acres, mainly laid to lawn with mature trees and parking.