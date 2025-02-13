A former Lewes District resident whose home burned down in the Southern California wildfires in January is planning to rebuild.

Martin Kirby, 69, who lived in Ringmer from age 11 to 21, had his house destroyed in the Eaton fire.

The blaze was one of the main fires in Los Angeles county earlier this year, which destroyed an estimated 9,400 structures.

Martin, who is now staying with a friend, told the Sussex Express: “I’m lucky that I have insurance, a place to stay, a pretty good retirement income, no family to house, a place to stay. I’m a bit of a minimalist, so I don’t miss the things that burned much. Many people are pretty desperate. And everyone without exception has been wonderful. I will be rebuilding.”

The house of former Ringmer resident Martin Kirby was destroyed by the Los Angeles wildfires. Photos: Martin Kirby

Martin, who used to teach physics but is now retired, lives in Altadena at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains. He said: “On one side is the vastness of Los Angeles, and on the other are mountains. Fires are named after the the place where a fire starts, in this case above Eaton canyon.”

Martin said he first heard the fire was heading towards his home when he got a text from his girlfriend Jean, saying it was only a couple of miles away.

He said: “The wind was very strong, over 70 mph occasionally (the Santa Anna winds are often that way in Altadena as they make their way from the desert over the mountains and towards the coast). Several fires had come close over the years and I felt that I would be okay, as usual. I could see the glow of the fire in the distance. And then I could see that it was moving pretty fast towards me.”

Martin said he put his bike, violin, documents, laptop and some clothes in his car and drove off to stay with Jean. He added that he was confident he would return the next day.

Martin Kirby lived in Ringmer from age 11 to 21 and now lives in California

He said: “In the morning I learned that almost the entire neighborhood had burned to the ground.”

But Martin recently said he has been cheered up by a gift from Jean, which was transported all the way from Lewes. Jean had contacted Lewes model maker Peter Cole in December to ask for a set of Cliffe Bonfire Boy figures. Peter is well known in town for making plastic toy figures, including ones of Lewes Bonfire boys and girls, and is one of the founders of Replicants at Jonathan Swan – The Workshop (www.replastic.com). Peter had agreed to send the figures to America in January, and when he learned about the fire he finished painting them as soon as possible.

Martin sent him a photo of the figures on his desk with a thank-you note that said: “Have a pint at the Lewes Arms on me. Send me Harvey’s!”

He said: “I love the figures! I used to go to, or participate, in the bonfire, every year from 12 years old to when I left England. I can’t go now as there’s nowhere to stay in Lewes over the 5th, and the trains and road are sensibly shut down. The figures really do bring the spirit of the bonfire back when I look at them. An amazingly thoughtful gift from Jean.”