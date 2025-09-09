Former mortuary in Newhaven could be converted into two-bedroom home

A former mortuary in Newhaven could be converted into a home if a planning application is approved.

Hampson Architects has applied to South Downs National Park Authority to convert the disused building at Lewes Road Cemetery into ‘a modest two‑bed, three‑person dwelling’.

People can view the application at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications using reference SDNP/25/03072/FUL.

The design and access statement said: “By inserting a new first‐floor level within the existing high‐ceilinged volume and introducing minimal external alterations, the scheme delivers modern, flexible living accommodation while retaining the building’s original form and character.”

Hampson Architects has applied to convert the disused building at Lewes Road Cemetery, Newhaven, into a two‑bed dwelling. Photo: Google Street View

It said all of the proposed works would be contained within the existing building envelope with no change being made to the overall footprint or ridge and eaves lines.

It said: “The only external interventions are the addition of five conservation‑style Velux rooflights and the replacement of the ground‑floor double doors with glazed equivalents. As such, the scale and massing of the structure remain effectively unaltered.”

The statement also said ‘minimal landscaping works’ are proposed with some areas of existing concrete paving at the rear being removed to enhance the grassed garden. The kerb to the driveway, which provides access to the rear, will be slightly adjusted to improve vehicle access as well.