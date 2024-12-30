Former MP Nick Gibb to be knighted as New Year Honours list revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb is one among a handful of West Sussex residents set to receive a New Years Honour, Sussex World can report.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Gibb, who served as MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton from 1997 until his retirement in May 2024, has been knighted in honour of his services to education.

The former MP served as Minister of State for schools on three separate occasions during his political career – first under David Cameron from 2010 to 2012, then again from 2014 to 2021 under Theresa May, David Cameron and Boris Johnson, and finally from 2022 to 2023 under Rishi Sunak, all before retiring ahead of last year’s elections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s not the only West Sussex resident from the Bognor Regis and Chichester areas to have been named in the New Year Honours list. Dr Carol Anita White OBE, has been awarded a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) – the highest award of the Order of the British Empire, save a knighthood or a damehood – for services to women and sport.

Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images

Dr White founded the International Working Group on Women and Sport, a global network dedicated to advancing gender equality in sport, Women in Sport, which seeks to create sporting opportunities for women, and the Anita White Foundation, which serves as a reference point for scholars and activists involved with gender and sport.

A former PE teacher with a Masters and a PHD under her belt, she now lives and works in Chichester.